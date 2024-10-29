featured news

New manager appointed at Kirkwall Airport

October 29, 2024 at 2:37 pm

A new manager has been appointed for Kirkwall Airport.

Originally from Campbeltown, Jamie Conley has been working in the fire service with HIAL since his first posting at Dundee Airport in 2014. Making the most of the opportunities that HIAL has presented him with, Jamie progressed through several positions before taking on the Kirkwall role.

Now, he will lead the team at Kirkwall, using the skills and experience developed throughout his career.

More on Mr Conley’s appointment in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available online and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.

