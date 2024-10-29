featured news

Orcadian craftsman to design Island Games sculpture

October 29, 2024 at 10:24 am

An Orkney craftsman’s design will be at the heart of next year’s International Island Games opening ceremony, organisers have announced.

Known as the Orkney Furniture Maker, Kevin Gauld is lauded for his handcrafted traditional Orkney chairs. Now, he will be undertaking a unique project for the Island Games, due to take place in the county next July.

A sculpture designed by Mr Gauld will featured in the water ceremony — a longstanding tradition that represents the coming together of the 24 island communities participating in the games.

Part of the opening ceremony for the games, this event involves mixing waters from each of the participating islands, as a symbol of unity and shared culture. Mr Gauld’s sculpture will serve as the central piece for this event and will later be relocated to the Pickaquoy Centre as a permanent reminder of the Island Games and Orkney’s role as host.

