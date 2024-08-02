featured news

Drop in dairy farming results in Orkney Milk shortage

August 2, 2024 at 5:56 pm

A reduction in the number of dairy farms means that Crantit Dairy can no longer meet the demand for Orkney Milk.

This was confirmed by the dairy in a statement online this Friday evening, as Tesco Kirkwall announced that it will no longer be stocking milk produced in Orkney.

Crantit, which also produces Orkney Ice Cream says that its milk shortage is due to a drop in dairy farming in the county.

“Due to less milk being produced in Orkney we are unable to fully meet the demand for Orkney Milk,” the dairy confirmed in a statement on its Facebook page.

“This is due to a reduction in the number of dairy farms in Orkney.

“We must make special mention of Tesco as they seem to be bearing the brunt of the social media rumour mill!

“We have worked closely with Tesco since they arrived in 2008. They have always been supportive of our product and there is no reason Orkney Milk isn’t on their shelves other than we simply cannot sell what we do not have.”

Earlier this evening, Tesco Kirkwall’s store manager, Matthew Johnstone confirmed that Orkney Milk would no longer be available from the supermarket.

“Unfortunately they informed us they could not supply local shops and the volume we sold on top of that,” Mr Johnstone said in a statement on the Orkney Every Little Helps Facebook group.

“They decided to withdraw sale from Tesco due to not being able to supply the orders we were generating.

“We appreciated their position and if situation changes and can supply us will stock without question.”

