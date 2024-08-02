featured news

Show week begins on Sanday

August 2, 2024 at 11:32 am

Show season has officially begun this Friday morning, as farmers, equestrians, bakers, gardeners, and crafters gather in Sanday for the island’s agricultural and industrial shows.

We’ll be sharing coverage of today’s judging from the agricultural show online, as well as full coverage of both events in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Stay tuned on our website and social media for updates throughout show week.

On Saturday, August 3, it will be time for East Mainland Show, with shows in Shapinsay, St Margaret’s Hope, Dounby — and finally the County Show — to follow.

