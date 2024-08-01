featured news

Poundstretcher to give away running this weekend

August 1, 2024 at 10:57 am

Starting this Friday, Pound-stretcher in Kirkwall will be giving away £10 of free shopping every hour.

The promotion has been put together to celebrate the chain stores recent change of management and has been branded the “Mega Weekend Event.”

From this Friday to Sunday, August 2-4, a customer will be randomly selected using the in-store radio system and given a £10 shopping voucher every hour.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new chief executive officer, said: “The continued cost-of-living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the county, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money.”

Jamie Hunter, manager of the Kirkwall store, said; “We are excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event, and look forward to welcoming more customers in our store.”

In April of this year Poundstretcher was acquired by the Fortress Investment Group, who also own Majestic wine, Vagabond Wines and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.

