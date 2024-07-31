whit's on

Still Game legends set for Orkney visit

July 31, 2024 at 3:15 pm

Orkney is getting a visit from two of Craig Lang’s most famous faces, as Tam and Isa come to town.

Mark Cox and Jane McCarry, best recognised from BBC sitcom Still Game, will be heading to the Pickaquoy Centre on Saturday, August 31.

This intimate touring show promises fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the pair that have established themselves as Scottish household names. Set for a night of fun and laughter, Mark and Jane will delve into the lives of their beloved TV characters.

Having entertained audiences for 62 episodes across 21 years, the Craiglang legends will share stories and secrets from their time on the award-wining show and their individual careers.

Audiences will even get the chance to ask their own questions during a Q&A segment.

Mark, who is also known for his appearances on Chewin’ The Fat, said: “These evenings are always a great laugh, both for audiences and us on stage.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet the fans of Still Game, who come loaded with great questions, and we can’t wait to meet the lovely people of Orkney.”

Jane McCarry, who also starred in Rab C Nesbitt and children’s TV show Me Too!, added “Mark and I have been having a blast on this tour.

“Still Game played such a huge role in our lives and to share stories and secrets from our time on the show with so many fans is really humbling.”

Further information on https://www.pickaquoy.co.uk/events/whats-on/an-evening-with-still-games-mark-and-jane/

