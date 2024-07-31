featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 31, 2024 at 3:15 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, news that the abrupt closure of the Stromness Hotel on Monday night saw the community rally to provide dozens of guests with an alternative place to stay.

The evacuation of the premises came just three days after a pensioner fell down a lift shaft at the hotel. However, this was not what precipitated a prohibition notice being served to the hotel, authorities have confirmed.

As well as this month’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian, the newspaper also includes a special eight-page pull-out feature, previewing the agricultural show season.

More inside:

Dolphins rescued in Westray.

Daughter shares hopes for MSP’s bill, following mother’s experience of assisted dying.

‘Significantly shorter’ fireworks display mooted for Kirkwall.

Transformation for Old Library.

Shorter but sweeter for Stromness Shopping Week.

Shetland take the inter-county silverware, but Orkney battles back to restore pride.

