‘Scaled back’ event proposed to meet animal welfare worries

July 30, 2024 at 11:31 am

Plans for a scaled back Kirkwall bonfire have been announced after concerns were raised last year over the welfare of bird life living at the Peedie Sea.

Proposals for the event this November include a smaller bonfire, a firework display of no more than 15 minutes (using quieter fireworks) and asking those who park nearby to turn off car headlights which shine onto the water.

Following advice from animal welfare organisations, fencing will be erected in areas to keep wildlife and the public as safe as possible, among other actions.

Chairman of Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council, Tom Rendall said: “The community council recognises both the popularity of the annual bonfire here in Kirkwall and the concerns raised by representatives of the local action group called Team Swan, and we have sought to find a way forward which continues this much-loved display while taking significant preventative actions.”

The proposals will now be presented to Orkney Islands Council, Police Scotland and other partners, including animal welfare organisations Scottish SPCA and NatureScot.

