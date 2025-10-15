featured news

Dry dock problems hamper Helliar return

October 15, 2025 at 5:10 pm

A freight boat serving Orkney and Shetland has been unable to leave dry dock in Leith.

Serco NorthLink Ferries said that mv Helliar underwent maintenance, but was then unable to leave the port area.

The ferry operator says that freight operations have so far continued seamlessly, thanks to the chartering of the mv Arrow as relief tonnage.

However, when preparing to leave dry dock, NorthLink says it was advised by Forth Ports that the Helliar could not exit the basin due to another vessel blocking the entrance.

Stuart Garrett, managing director of NorthLink, said: “We are committed to providing a vital lifeline service to the Northern Isles and fully recognise the importance of these freight services to the communities we serve, particularly the fishing and farming industries and all ‘just in time’ traffic.

“We understand the impact of this disruption on local communities, especially during the busy school holiday period, when Hjaltland and Hrossey are committed to pre-booked traffic.

“I am engaged in dialogue with Forth Ports to help them understand the impact of this operational decision.

“Our team will continue to work with them to address the situation and minimise the impact on those who rely on our services. “

