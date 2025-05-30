Early-morning search for missing person in South Ronaldsay
A search for a missing person took place in the early hours of this morning in South Ronaldsay.
The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter was involved in the search, as was coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall, and the RNLI Longhope Lifeboat.
The person was later located.
A statement from the RNLI said: “The Longhope RNLI lifeboat launched at 1.40am this morning (30 May 2025) by request of HM Coastguard to search for a missing person.
“The lifeboat was later stood down and returned back to the station around 4.20am after the person was located by HM Coastguard.”