Early-morning search for missing person in South Ronaldsay

The Coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh was involved in a search for a missing person in South Ronaldsay.

A search for a missing person took place in the early hours of this morning in South Ronaldsay.

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter was involved in the search, as was coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall, and the RNLI Longhope Lifeboat.

The person was later located.

A statement from the RNLI said: “The Longhope RNLI lifeboat launched at 1.40am this morning (30 May 2025) by request of HM Coastguard to search for a missing person.

“The lifeboat was later stood down and returned back to the station around 4.20am after the person was located by HM Coastguard.”