featured news

‘Enquiries are ongoing’ into West Mainland crash

October 11, 2024 at 11:51 am

Police enquiries are ongoing, following a crash which closed a road in the West Mainland yesterday.

On the morning of Thursday, October 10, officers shut part of the A966 from Hundland Road to Whitemire Road, where a vehicle had crashed.

Today, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10am on Thursday, 10 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash involving a van on the A966.

“There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”

Share this:

Tweet

