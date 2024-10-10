featured news

Loganair named Sustainable Airline of the Year

October 10, 2024 at 11:18 am

Loganair has been named Sustainable Airline of the Year for 2024.

This recognition for the airline — which runs Orkney’s external and internal flights —has come from the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).

The UK’s largest regional airline collected the prestigious accolade last night (Wednesday) at a formal awards dinner held as part of ERA’s General Assembly.

Loganair was selected as Sustainable Airline of the Year for its steps towards reducing its environmental footprint.

Among the efforts highlighted by judges was Loganair’s collaboration with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions to convert its Britten Norman Islander aircraft, which operates inter-island routes in Orkney, to hydrogen cell power. The partnership hopes to achieve the first zero emissions passenger flights worldwide.

“Being recognised by ERA for our sustainability initiatives is a significant accolade and testament to the innovative approach we have long prized at Loganair,” said Loganair’s chief executive, Luke Farajallah.

“Our GreenSkies programme, introduced in 2021 to mitigate the environmental impact of flying, was the first of its kind in the UK and we continue to be a pioneering force for change, exploring new technologies and forming partnerships dedicated to reducing aviation emissions.

“We are committed to introducing low and zero emissions flights where we can throughout our network and hope to offer the first such route by the end of the decade.”

