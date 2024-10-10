featured news

Three nominated for Scottish Health Awards

October 10, 2024 at 9:59 am

Three of Orkney’s top health professionals are to be recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Anne Gregg, Macmillan specialist nurse and Amanda Manson, cardiology specialist nurse, have both been nominated for Nurse of the Year Award.

Melissa Lindsay, midwife and sonographer is up for the Midwife of the Year Award.

Scotland’s Health Awards celebrate those working across NHS Scotland and its partners to deliver high quality health and social care services.

The Awards are held annually and voting was open to all colleagues across Scotland as well as the community.

Laura Skaife-Knight, NHS Orkney chief executive said: “This is an outstanding achievement for three outstanding members of Team Orkney.

“I hope these colleagues enjoy this special moment and the praise they will rightly receive.”

