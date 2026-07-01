Epic Clan cycle challenge in this week’s The Orcadian

An epic cycle challenge, spanning almost 400 miles, is being launched for a charity close to Orkney’s heart.

In his latest fundraising mission, Marty Flett will be pedalling with Keith Oddie to all Clan Cancer Support’s centres.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, we hear from the team about the journey they are embarking on.

Also on the front page, the desperate lack of housing is putting Orkney at severe risk of missing out on talented people and an economic boost.

This was the warning from leading academic, Professor Sandy Kerr, who has now appealed to the community to help accommodate postgraduate students.

And Glaitness pupils have taken over this month’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian, with the budding reporters showcasing all the news that has been happening at the school — from sport to seagulls, clubs to oystercatchers.

Also inside this week’s newspaper: