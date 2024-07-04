election

Exit poll predicts clear winner for Orkney and Shetland seat

July 4, 2024 at 11:46 pm

Alistair Carmichael is predicted to win the Orkney and Shetland constituency, according to The Orcadian’s General Election exit poll.

Taking 48.2 per cent of the exit poll share, the Scottish Liberal Democrat incumbent is followed by SNP candidate Robert Leslie (19.9 per cent) in second, and Robert Smith of Reform UK in third (14.7 per cent). Alex Armitage of the Scottish Greens took 7.8 per cent of the vote share in our our exit poll, while Conor Savage of Scottish Labour and Shane Painter of the Conservative and Unionists each took 4.7 per cent.

Of course, this exit poll is only a prediction based on a small sample of voters — so it remains to be seen how the numbers will fall in the official General Election poll.

