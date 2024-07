news

Bus off the road in Stenness

July 4, 2024 at 3:43 pm

Drivers are being asked to avoid an area of road in Stenness, where possible, due to an incident involving a bus.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) confirmed, this Thursday afternoon, that it is “aware of a bus being off the road” close to the Brodgar Road car park.

According to the council, the driver and passengers are all uninjured.

The council advised that plans are in place to close the road in order to remove the bus.

There are no further details at this time.

