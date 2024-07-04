General Election polls open
Polling stations are open across Orkney and Shetland as voters in the Northern Isles choose who will represent than at Westminster.
Six candidates are standing in the General Election; Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrats; Conor Savage, Scottish Labour; Robert Leslie, Scottish National Party; Alex Armitage, Scottish Greens; Robert Smith, Reform Party and Shane Painter, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.
Polls will close at 10pm tonight with a result expected on Friday morning.
