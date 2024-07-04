featured news

General Election polls open

July 4, 2024 at 11:56 am

Polling stations are open across Orkney and Shetland as voters in the Northern Isles choose who will represent than at Westminster.

Six candidates are standing in the General Election; Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrats; Conor Savage, Scottish Labour; Robert Leslie, Scottish National Party; Alex Armitage, Scottish Greens; Robert Smith, Reform Party and Shane Painter, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

Polls will close at 10pm tonight with a result expected on Friday morning.

