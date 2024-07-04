election

Exit poll: How did you vote in the Orkney and Shetland constituency?

July 4, 2024 at 7:00 am

Voters nationwide head to the polls this Thursday, July 4. The Orcadian is compiling an exit poll for the Orkney and Shetland constituency. Share how you voted by selecting your candidate in the poll below. The poll is anonymous and you can only vote once.

This exit poll will close at 11pm on July 4, 2024. No votes will count after that time, and results will not be published until after polling stations have closed.

If you are having trouble viewing the poll on this page, click or copy and paste this link into your browser to cast your vote — https://orcadian.co.uk/poll/exit-poll-how-did-you-vote-in-the-orkney-and-shetland-constituency/

Further information about the UK General Election, polling stations, and how to cast your vote can be found here.

Share this:

Tweet

