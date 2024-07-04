×

Exit poll: How did you vote in the Orkney and Shetland constituency?

Voters nationwide head to the polls this Thursday, July 4. The Orcadian is compiling an exit poll for the Orkney and Shetland constituency. Share how you voted by selecting your candidate in the poll below. The poll is anonymous and you can only vote once.

Further information about the UK General Election, polling stations, and how to cast your vote can be found here.