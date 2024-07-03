featured news

Doon The Coast winners — unveiled in this week’s Orcadian

Only in this week’s Orcadian we reveal the winners of popular photography competition — Doon the Coast.

This year budding photographers were asked to illustrate their unique take on “A Day by the Sea” capturing images that highlight the wildlife, landscape and wonder of our special islands.

Get hold of a copy of this week’s paper for a full spread of all the winners and runners up in the four categories; Costal Life, Boats and Shipping, Nautre/Wildlife and Young Photographer.

Orkney Island Council convener Graham Bevan said: “We were overwhelmed with the quality of entries this summer, and I’d like to congratulate all winners, runners-up and everyone who entered the competition. ”

The competition is run by the Orkney Harbour Authority.

