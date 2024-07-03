featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 3, 2024 at 2:57 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, news that need is outstripping capacity at Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS) — and this may only be the tip of the iceberg.

In the last year alone, 65 survivors of rape or sexual assault sought support from the charity, which is one link in the chain of resources available locally.

Also inside:

Shopping Week excitement in The Peedie Orcadian, as programme artwork revealed.

Diver’s death ‘almost certainly’ caused by boat propeller.

Defying gravity at the Old Man.

Ambulance call-out complaint confirmed as SAS review under way.

‘Postal vote delays could disenfranchise islanders.’

Building a building industry for the future.

Celebration of LGBTQ+ community takes to the street.

Thorfinn end long wait for Heddle Cup success.

COMPETITION: VIP table up for grabs at Orkney’s Euro 2024 Fanzone.

