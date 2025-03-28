featured news

'Extra sparkle' for Orkney Islander magazine launch

March 28, 2025 at 10:40 pm

Orkney Islander magazine for 2025 was launched at a special evening reception tonight, in the Orkney Distillery in Kirkwall. Themagazine for 2025 was launched at a special evening reception tonight, in the Orkney Distillery in Kirkwall.

Members of the public were invited to join representatives of the tourism industry, advertisers and the magazine team from The Orcadian, at the event which featured a performance from local up-and-coming band, Auskerry.

Speakers on the night were front cover advertiser, Celina Rupp, and Orkney Island Games director, Kirsty Talbot, while the distillery offered mini tours, and nibbles were provided by Kerry Leask of Kerry’s Dining Experience.

The magazine’s editor, Leah Seator said: “We were delighted to have such a great turnout for our launch this year. We felt an evening reception with a little extra sparkle was in order, with such a lot in store for Orkney in the months to come.

“This will be a very memorable season for tourism here, with record visitors anticipated, and therefore the county will have the opportunity to shine like never before.

“We are delighted to launch our magazine amidst this growing excitement for the biggest event Orkney has ever hosted. We are thrilled with the finished product, which we hope showcases all of Orkney’s charms to as wide an audience as possible.

“We wish everyone — our tourism providers, services, and indeed our visitors — all the very best for the season ahead.”

