Under 22s to travel free on inter-island ferries

Orkney residents aged under 22 will soon be able to travel between islands free of charge, the Scottish Government has announced.

The new scheme comes into force at the beginning of April, allowing young residents to travel for free as foot passengers on inter-island ferry services within Orkney by showing their Young Scot or National Entitlement Card.

Residents in Shetland and the Outer Hebrides are being given the same government subsidy.

This follows a move by Orkney Islands Council, which runs the inter-island service Orkney Ferries, three years ago, to significantly discount fares for under-22s.

More in this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.