May date set for first blood donor sessions in Orkney for 16 years

March 26, 2025 at 4:27 pm

People in Orkney will be able to donate blood without leaving the county as the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) returns to Kirkwall for the first time in 16 years.

Appointments can now be made for one of the 225 donor spots, during the three-day period in May.

The news has been welcomed by Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, head of donor services for the North of Scotland, and Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur.

“It’s a sobering fact that less than four percent of the population, who are eligible to donate — that’s in the 17 to 65 age bracket that are and fit in well — actually donate in Scotland,” said Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher.

Mr McArthur said: “Given the vital, life-saving importance of this service, I would encourage constituents to roll up their sleeves and give generously when the time comes.”

Donations will be taken at the Picky Centre on May 12, 13 and 14, from 9-2pm.

To check your eligibility and to book an appointment, call 0345 90 90 999, email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.scot or visit www.scotblood.co.uk

Read more about SNBTS visit in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

