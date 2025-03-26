featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 26, 2025 at 1:32 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

The paper’s front page covers the news that there are only six weeks to find an new organiser and venue for the Kirkwall bonfire after the Orkney Rotary Club have ruled out involvement in the event.

The bonfire and fireworks display has previously been criticised for adverse effect on local wildlife.

Inisde there is a two page preview of Clan Cancer Support’s fundraising firewalk set to take place this weekend — and much more including:

• Two liners to visit during Island Games.

• Tractor run boosts two Orkney charities.

• First blood donations take place in Orkney for 16 years.

• Visitor levy proposals criticised.

• Orkney’s school meals the most expensive in Scotland.

• Worries of “exhausted” health staff laid bare.

• Teenagers charged with bench burning.

• St Magnus and Nature festivals previewed.

• Netballers set for show down with ‘auld enemy’

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...