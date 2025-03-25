news

Two teens charged in connection with playpark fire

March 25, 2025 at 1:08 pm

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with wilful fire-raising in Stromness.

A bench was set on fire at the Postman Pat Playpark on Church Road, last Tuesday night.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no injuries.

Police have confirmed that two boys, both aged 13, will be reported to the relevant authorities, in connection with this incident.

Inspector David Hall said: “Officers will continue to work with partners to address anti-social behaviour in the community.

“I would urge anybody to report such incidents or any concerns to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website.”

