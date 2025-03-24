breaking news

Key organiser pulls out of Kirkwall bonfire night

March 24, 2025 at 9:57 pm

New organisers must be found for Kirkwall’s bonfire night, as Orkney Rotary Club has ruled out its involvement.

The annual event, which is traditionally organised by the club on behalf of Kirkwall and and St Ola Community Council, has faced major criticism for the past two years over its impact on wildlife.

The news was announced at a meeting of the community council, this Monday evening by chairman Tom Rendall.

Mr Rendall is determined a new partner organisation can be found to lead the event in a new location.

“With around seven months until bonfire night, I do believe the community council can still put on a fireworks event this year, but we must accelerate work to identify a suitable site to host it,” he said.

Mr Rendall thanked the Rotary Club for its efforts over the years in organising an event which has “brought the community together” and “raised a significant amount of money for local charities”.

A subgroup of Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council was recently established to identify an alternative venue, after it was determined that the event could no longer take place at the Peedie Sea.

“We would ask members of the public to come forward with their suggestions for where the Bonfire event could take place, and this will be considered by the subgroup,” the chairman continued.

“So, the proposal is to identify a site and an organisation to assist with the event (the community council cannot do it on its own).

“A decision needs to be made at the next meeting – on May 12”.



More on this story in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...