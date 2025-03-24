news

MSPs push for murder case ‘inconsistencies’ to be examined

March 24, 2025 at 5:03 pm

A number of politicians have called for authorities to look into “inconsistencies” uncovered by The Orcadian about the case of Michael Ross.

In a special report in the newspaper, over 30 years on from the cold-blooded Kirkwall killing, we revealed new information which contradicted some of the findings of the appeal court, and subsequent reviews into the case.

Now, as MSPs call for this information to be investigated, Michael Ross’s father, Eddy, says he knows of witnesses who have not yet told their story.

In an interview with The Orcadian, solicitor Aamer Anwar has also issued a fresh plea for witnesses to come forward. He said that he has always thought that there was “surely much more” that happened in Orkney on the day of the murder “that people know about but haven’t spoken up about.”

It was on the evening of June 2, 1994, that Bangladeshi waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood was shot and killed by a balaclava-wearing gunman, as he worked in Kirkwall’s Mumutaz Indian Restaurant.

In 2008, Michael Ross, by then a sergeant in the Black Watch, was convicted for the crime at the High Court in Glasgow.

For the full story, pick up the current edition of The Orcadian, available in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...