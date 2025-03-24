news

Orkney tourism sector rails against ‘damaging bed tax’ proposals

March 24, 2025 at 4:12 pm

A group representing Orkney’s tourism industry has urged Orkney Islands Council (OIC) to reject a “damaging bed tax” on accommodation users.

Destination Orkney has made its stance on visitor levy proposals clear, this Monday, as it releases a full report on the matter — based on a sector-wide survey.

OIC is currently exploring the feasibility of a visitor levy scheme which would potentially add an extra charge for those staying in holiday accommodation.

Destination Orkney declared this week that it is championing a “fairer, smarter alternative” which

shares the burden across all visitors, protects local businesses, and reinvests in vital infrastructure.

The industry member organisation says its own survey shows a preference to not introduce a levy at all. It says that, if OIC is determined to proceed, the only “fair and viable option” is a point-of-entry levy — ensuring that all visitors contribute equally, not just those staying overnight.

“Tourism brings £114 million into Orkney’s economy and supports hundreds of jobs — most

through small, family-run businesses,” said Martin Fleet, chairman of Destination Orkney.

“We’re really proud of the role we play, and we understand that investing in our infrastructure is important. But it has to be done in a way that’s fair, makes sense for the islands, and doesn’t hurt the very businesses that keep our visitor economy going.

“A bed tax would hit small accommodation providers hardest, while letting the biggest visitor

groups off the hook. Over-taxation risks pricing Orkney out of the market entirely, creating a

downward spiral of fewer visitors, struggling businesses, job losses, and long-term economic

harm.

“If the Council is going to bring in a levy, a small point-of-entry charge is the fairest and

least damaging way to do it.”

The Orcadian has sought further comment from Orkney Islands Council, which is due to hold a roundtable event on proposals, this week and in early April. Further information about this, and the council’s survey on the matter here.

Read more in The Orcadian, available online and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...