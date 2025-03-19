news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 19, 2025 at 3:22 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Not one of the 21 sitting Orkney Islands councillors have visited or made any enquiry about the Orkney Foodbank since election.

This is the claim made in a scathing letter to The Orcadian this week, from the manager of the Orkney Foodbank, Alan Scott, who said it was a “disgrace.”

Mr Scott is one of the three third-sector bosses who have taken aim at the council this week, after its decision to hike council tax by 15 per cent — equating to the second-largest increase in Scotland.

Also in the newspaper this week is the first edition of a brand new monthly column, Notes from The Outrun, by bestselling Orkney author Amy Liptrot.

More inside:

MSPs call for murder case questions to be investigated.

Flotta Hydrogen Hub plans halted.

‘Evening of laughter and memories’ marks solicitor’s retirement.

Royal Mail under fire amid latest bout of delivery disruption.

Drug-driver sent to prison for high-speed Toab crash.

Blues Festival ready for spring debut.

‘Groundbreaking’ genetic results revealed.

Help is at hand, as new Suicide Orkney Support (SOS) app goes live.

Final a ‘real mark of rugby progress.’

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...