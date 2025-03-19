news

Investigations underway into Stromness playpark fire

March 19, 2025 at 1:15 pm

The popular Postman Pat playpark at the Stromness Community Centre has been closed after a bench in the park was deliberately set alight last night.

Emergency services attended the scene to deal with the incident and investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

Inspections are being carried out today (Wednesday, March 19) to establish whether damage has been sustained to any of the other equipment in the park.

The park – which sits within a fully enclosed space at the back of the Stromness Community Centre – is hugely popular with locals and visitors to the town alike and boasts a range of play equipment, particularly aimed at children up to five years old.

It was extensively renovated in recent years through Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) community development fund and the former LEADER fund, in a project led by the Stromness Parents and Toddlers Group.

David McGroarty, group commander (north service delivery area) for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberately setting fires is dangerous and is a criminal offence. The cost of responding to these types of fires is high from both a fire service response and community perspective.

“Attending deliberate fires can also delay our attendance to more serious incidents. That means a higher chance of injury and property damage.”

Katell Roche, OIC’s team manager for sports and leisure, said: “It’s hugely disappointing to see this type of incident happening in Orkney. Not only is this type of behaviour destructive, it’s also incredibly dangerous.

“The Postman Pat playpark is much loved by families in Stromness — and a must visit spot for anyone coming into town with young children.

“Hopefully our inspection will find that there’s been no further damage to the equipment – and I hope those responsible can reflect on the disappointment and upset they are causing to peedie ones who would have been looking forward to playing in the park as the bonnier weather comes in.”

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

