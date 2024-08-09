news

Eyes on the skies and feet on ground in the search for missing owl

August 9, 2024 at 9:06 am

*UPDATE* Odin has now been found. Further details on https://orcadian.co.uk/missing-eagle-owl-found-after-sleepless-night-for-owners/

The search for a missing eagle owl continues this Friday, after he went absent without leave from Dounby Show.

Offers of help have flooded in to help track down Odin, who was involved in a display at the showyard on Thursday afternoon when he took flight and disappeared.

The beloved owl is one of a number of birds of prey kept by Skaill House Falconry. He will be well-known to many in Orkney for his striking eyes, large size, and frequent meet and greet sessions at public events.

Skaill House Falcony told The Orcadian on Friday morning that Odin has yet to be located. The search has now resumed with a sizeable number of volunteers offering help on the ground, including one holidaymaker from Switzerland.

“He is quite tame, so can be approached to get a good look, but not so close to scare him,” a representative from Skaill House Falconry advised for anyone who is keeping an eye out.

“He is huge and unmistakable. He may make a loud ‘ooh ooh’ noise.”

Odin is also recognisable by his six-foot wingspan and huge talons. Anyone who has sighted him is urged to phone 07918774208, or 07918774209 as soon as possible.

