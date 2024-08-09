featured news

Missing eagle owl found after sleepless night for owners

August 9, 2024 at 12:01 pm

An eagle owl who went missing from the Dounby Show has been found safe and well.

Offers of help flooded in to help track down Odin, who was involved in a display at the showyard on Thursday afternoon when he took flight and disappeared.

The beloved owl, who is one of a number of birds of prey kept by Skaill House Falconry, was tracked down this Friday morning to a shed near the showground.

Odin will be well-known to many in Orkney for his striking eyes, large size, and frequent meet and greet sessions at public events.

His owners are grateful to all who spread the word about their missing bird, and lent a hand in tracking him down.

A representative from Skaill House Falconry told The Orcadian that they “didn’t sleep last night at all” and are “so relieved he’s home”.

