Final debate on Liam’s landmark Assisted Dying Bill under way

A bid by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur to change Scotland’s law on assisted dying will reach its decisive vote, this Tuesday evening.

Mr McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill has been five years in the making, and is now the subject of a final debate in the Scottish Parliament.

The issue, one of the biggest to face MSPs in the history of the Scottish Parliament, has elicited very strong feelings on both sides of the divide.

A plethora of amendments have been debated in the chamber. Among the most significant accepted has been that individuals must have a six-month life expectancy.

Opening this evening’s debate, ahead of the crucial final vote, Mr McArthur hailed this as a “significant moment for this parliament”.

“I don’t underestimate how difficult a decision this is for colleagues,” the Orkney MSP said, stressing the impact the result will have on people across Scotland.

“I urge MSPs to have the voices of dying Scots at the front of their minds when they vote.”