First Minister backs Deep Water Quay proposals with £5 million grant

February 10, 2025 at 12:37 pm

First Minister John Swinney has put his weight behind proposals for a Scapa Deep Water Quay during a visit to Orkney, this Monday, announcing a £5 million grant towards the project.

The boost, via Highlands and Islands Enterprise, will accelerate the ambitious plans to create a major renewables hub in the county, according to Mr Swinney.

“This landmark project will help attract private investment in the area, creating new highly paid jobs and unlocking enormous economic opportunities for the Orkney Islands and Scotland as a whole,” said the First Minister.

“This is another example of how, together with local government and our partners, we are delivering on our collective priorities of growing the economy and protecting the planet.”

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) leader, Councillor Heather Woodbridge believes this funding “unlocks the potential” for Orkney to further explore and develop a “vision for our role in the continued growth of renewable energy”.

Last year, OIC lost out on a £60 million funding bid from the UK Government towards the proposed harbour, which is estimated to cost £230 million.

This £5 million is part of strategic investment of up to £500 million over five years to develop the offshore wind supply chain.

The project is yet to get the final green light from councillors.

