Three engines called to Kirkwall fire

February 9, 2025 at 12:08 pm

Three fire engines were dealing with a Kirkwall house fire, this Sunday (February 9).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that firefighters attended at a house on New Scapa Road.

A road closure was put in place and, around 2.20pm, SFRS added that its teams were no longer at the scene.

