Folk Festival Friday brings fiery fiddle-playing and Stomp to Kirkwall

Friday night set Kirkwall alight as Orkney Folk Festival brought two high octane shows to Rapture and the Pickaquoy Centre.

At Picky, Fiddles on Fire was a masterpiece showcasing incredible talent, with musicians from near and far delivering performances that will stay with the crowd for years to come.

Between Hadhirgaan’s infectious energy and undeniable talent, and Blazin’ Fiddles mix of upbeat and hauntingly beautiful music, the first half of the evening set the bar so high it seemed impossible that any musicians would be able to follow them.

Even still, Wendy MacIsaac, Mairi Rankin and Mac Morin’s set left the audience mesmerised.

Blazin’ Fiddles lived up to their name on Friday night.

Their skill and passion blasted like a sunbeam from the stage, as they ended their set with a tap dance. The accompanying fiddle music could barely be heard over the roar of the crowd!

The final act, Session A9, stole the show.



At the end of their set, many rose up out of their seats to dance. With folk up leaping and twirling, an impromptu strip the willow seemed to be attempted by the crowd as Session A9 played at impossible speeds with tireless energy.

If all of this year’s Orkney Folk Festival is on par with this year’s Fiddles on Fire, then next year’s festival will have an impossibly high bar to beat.

Meanwhile, at Kirkwall’s new nightclub, a stomping good time was had in what was the first festival gig the venue has hosted.

A packed out crowd set the set the dance floor ablaze as they moved in time to the sounds of Gráinne Hunt and Elephant Sessions.