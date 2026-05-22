Flying start to 43rd Orkney Folk Festival

Orkney Folk Festival got off to a flying start, last night, with concerts across the Mainland.

The 43rd edition of the award-winning festival is set to welcome leading artists from he USA, Canada, Finland, Ireland, England and Scotland throughout the weekend.

Wendy MacIsaac, Mairi Rankin and Mac Morin performing at the Stromness Town Hall Opening Concert.

More than 8,400 tickets have already sold for the four-day programme, which will see 53 events — including concerts, dances, stomps, workshops and family events — entertain crowds across the county

More than half of all events will take place in the festival’s hometown of Stromness, complemented by performances in Birsay, Finstown, Harray, Holm, Hoy, Kirkwall, Orphir, Rousay, Stenness and Tankerness.

Stay tuned for our online coverage of the festival throughout the weekend — and five pages packed full of photographs and reviews in next week’s The Orcadian.