Sanday farm wins Laura Grimond Award

The transformation of a Sanday farm into a gateway to the Victorian era has been hailed with the awarding of a special local accolade.

The winner of this year’s Laura Grimond Award is Boloquoy Farm, which opened to visitors as a living museum last year, after a painstaking renovation process.

The architectural award, run by Orkney Heritage Society, marks the life and contribution of one its founders, and celebrates efforts to preserve local heritage.

The story of Boloquoy is truly remarkable with members of the Fea family having lived there continuously for well over 200 years, the last family member leaving in 2023.

Having acquired Boloquoy and its land, the Sinclairs, Malcolm and Jackie, along with their business partner Dave Walker, planned to turn Boloquoy into a holiday cottage.

The team at Boloquoy Farm with their Laura Grimond Award certificates. From the left are: Dave Walker, Jackie Sinclair and Malcolm Sinclair.

Their plans, however, soon changed when it was discovered that nothing had been thrown out since Victorian times, leaving a treasure trove of family possessions and heritage artefacts including antique furniture.

They discovered an immense collection of historic artefacts: 18th and 19th century furnishings, clothing and lost personal treasures including unopened Christmas gifts from over a century ago.

This has allowed the restoration of the building to return it to how it once was, giving guests who stay there a completely immersive experience in Victorian living.

This includes sleeping in original Victorian beds, including a traditional Orcadian box bed, and surrounded by authentic furnishings and decor meticulously recreating the original patterns and colours.

Beyond the house itself, the farm is home to restored barns housing historic farm implements beneath traditional turf roofs, and heritage breeds of livestock, vegetables and crops.

The Sinclairs have documented their efforts on their YouTube channel, Boloquoy Victorian Farm & Watermill, with over a million views for their videos.

Chairman of the Orkney Heritage Society, Spencer Rosie said: “Today, the building exudes an aura of satisfaction that the mementos of past generations are not only back in the house but also in their rightful places in the correct rooms.

“As with some previous winners of the Laura Grimond Award, Boloquoy Farmhouse is not the end of the story, with plans for the refurbishment of the outbuildings, Boloquoy Mill and the farmstead of Setter in the field next to Boloquoy.”

Inside Boloquoy, visitors get an immersive glimpse of life during the Victorian era.

Mrs Sinclair said: “It is a huge honour to be recognised by the society – an accolade we receive with gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility.

“This recognition strengthens our commitment to continue working to earn that confidence as we move into the next phases of the project.

“I am especially proud to be associated with the legacy of Laura Grimond. As a fellow independent thinker and determined woman, we would have found much in common.

“She was instrumental in strengthening Sanday’s community resilience and economic sustainability, a motivation we share. Progress depends on willingness to pursue bold ideas, even in the face of doubt.

“We are excited for what comes next and confident that our distinctive approach to conserving community heritage will ensure its long-term sustainability in an increasingly uncertain funding landscape.”

Last year, the winner was 200-year-old Grainbank Mews, restored thanks to the hard work of Aileen and Albert Bruce.

First established in 1999, the Laura Grimond Award aims to encourage excellence in Orkney’s built environment.

Mrs Grimond, wife of MP Jo Grimond, took a keen interest in Orkney’s built heritage.

In 1968 she led the campaign to prevent Papdale House from being destroyed to make way for the School Hostel and her bequest allowed the purchase and restoration of the houses at the Strynd.