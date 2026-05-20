Electric hydrofoil vessel to return to Belfast in latest blow to £15m project

Just over a year since electric hydrofoil ferry, Zevi 1, arrived in Orkney, the vessel is now to return to Belfast in the latest delay to the £15 million project to cut maritime carbon emissions.

It has emerged this week that Zevi 1 will undergo a “system upgrade” at a facility in Belfast owned by its developers, Artemis Technologies.

It is unclear when the vessel will arrive back in Orkney — with the project partners now working to agree a “suitable timeline” once the upgrades are complete.

It is just the latest delay to hit a project and vessel beset by issues since its arrival in May, 2025.

The Zevi 1 is a 12-metre vessel capable of a cruising speed of 25 knots, using hydrofoil technology, and has the potential to significantly cut travelling times to the outer isles.

The vessel arrived here 12 months ago as part of the UK Government-funded £15 million Electric Orkney project, which aims to accelerate maritime decarbonisation in the islands.

It later emerged that Orkney Ferries stumped up around £3.8 million to cover the project’s start-up costs and crew training.

On its arrival, the vessel and its technology was hailed as a “potential game-changer” which could allow people to live in the isles but work on the Mainland.

It was hoped that it would be carrying passengers at some point last year.

But software issues — which were thought to be resolved — have significantly delayed the project.

It is now believed that consistency and reliability issues with the technology are behind the decision to transport the ferry back to Northern Ireland.

Incidentally, Zevi 1 was in the water today (Wednesday) travelling from Kirkwall to Shapinsay.

It is understood that crew recruited by Orkney Ferries to man the vessel shall also be involved in simulation training in Belfast, and work on other ferries in the meantime.

A statement by Artemis Technologies said sea trials had been completed, delivering “valuable operational data and learning in realworld Orkney conditions.”

The statement continued: “The vessel will now undergo a system upgrade at Artemis Technologies’ manufacturing facility in Belfast before returning for further sea trials.

“The first phase of the programme has helped further refine and develop the vessel for future operation.

“Artemis Technologies and the rest of the Electric Orkney project partners continue to work closely together and will agree a suitable timeline to reintroduce the vessel for further sea trials in Orkney once the upgrade programme is complete.

“This phased approach reflects the project partners’ commitment to ensuring the technology is fully optimised through testing and development before progressing towards entry into passenger service.

“Ultimately, Electric Orkney is about progress, innovation and long‑term impact — creating a global showcase that builds on Orkney’s proven track record as a testbed for pioneering technologies, while helping shape the future of zero-emission ferry transport.”