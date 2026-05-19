Stromness bookshop on the move

Bookworms will rejoice this week as the newly expanded Stromness Books and Prints opens, across the road from the premises it has occupied for 56 years.

In its previous form, it could accurately be described as the Tardis of bookshops. With this move, owner Sheena Winter hopes to give both the well-stocked shelves and customers more room to breathe.

“We’re hoping to get it open on Thursday, all being well,” said Sheena, who began working at the bookshop under its previous owner Tam MacPhail, 28 years ago, and has owned it for the past decade.

“We’ll have a lot more space, much more space — and a toilet, that’s the most important thing to me,” she chuckled.

“But yeah, more space, more light, and it’s all insulated to it will be better for the books.”

With that space comes the ability for those browsing to sit in with a coffee and a book from any one of the neighbouring coffeeshops — a luxury which was more than impossible in the old shop.

“With the old place, you got three people in there and it was crowded,” said Sheena.

“So, in this place, people will have more ability to browse, to sit, take their time picking books, and I’ll be able to do readings and signings.”

With plans on the cards for a reading with Cal Flynn in June, and this weekend’s Orkney Folk Festival to look forward to, it’s going to be a busy few weeks for the new shop — with a official grand reopening event to be announced in due course.

In the meantime, those in Stromness this weekend will find the old shop occupied by a pop-up for the festival.