The Orkney Fund invests over £450k in community projects

The Orkney Fund Board has approved £461,528 of funding for community projects across Orkney — marking the first time capital grants have been awarded through the programme.

The Orkney Fund is a £20 million, ten-year programme funded by the UK Government through the Pride in Place programme.

Funding decisions are made locally by the Orkney Fund Board, ensuring investment reflects the priorities of Orkney’s communities.

In Hoy, the Longhope Lifeboat Museum Trust secured £50,000 toward a new visitor centre, as part of a wider project to restore and develop a site that has preserved over 150 years of maritime heritage.

The St Magnus International Festival secured £28,500 toward a new modular staging and lighting system, which will be available to hire by community groups, schools and event organisers across Orkney — reducing the need to source expensive equipment from mainland suppliers.

Papdale East Playpark Association received £50,000 toward phase four of a community playpark in Kirkwall — a project shaped by the young people who will use it, and backed by over £30,000 raised by the local community.

Lauren Currie, treasurer of the Papdale East Playpark Association, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this funding. It will allow PEPA to give back to the community who have supported us throughout this journey, while creating an amazing playpark that will benefit local people for years to come.”

Stephen Hagan, chairman of the Orkney Fund Board, said: “We received 30 applications for our first capital round — and the range and quality of projects put forward really does reflect the best of Orkney.

“Whilst we couldn’t fund every application in this round, I want to thank everyone who submitted an application or expression of interest. This is the first year of a ten-year programme — as more funding becomes available, we will be looking to support larger projects across heritage, regeneration, sports facilities and beyond, with many more opportunities to come.”

The full list of funded projects are: Birsay Community Council (specialist capacity); Burray Community Association (Orkney Bluegrass Festival); Friends of Firth School (Firth School Playground Improvements); Friends of Hoy Kirk (Hoy Kirk Enhancement Project); Friends of Westray Playpark (Westray Playpark); Holm Community Heritage Centre (St Nicholas Kirk Modernisation); Kirkwall BID (Kirkwall Festive Lighting Replacement); Longhope Lifeboat Museum (New Build Visitor Centre); Orkney Rugby Football Club (New Rugby Facility Feasibility Study); Orkney West Mainland Agricultural Society (Showpark Developments); Orkney Zerowaste (Stromness Recycling Yard Upgrade); Papa Westray Development Trust (Papa Westray Place Plan); Papdale East Playpark Association (Papdale East Playpark Phase 4); Sanday Development Trust (Community Projects Feasibility Study and Capacity Building); South Ronaldsay and Burray Agricultural Society (Showground Upgrades); South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust (South Ronaldsay and Burray Place Plan); South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust (Tomb of the Eagles Archaeological Survey); St Magnus Festival Ltd (Staging and Equipment); Stenness Community Association (Stenness Outdoor Community Space Phase 3 — Polycrub); West Mainland Bowling Club (Facility Upgrades); West Side Cinema (Stromness Town Hall Audio and Lighting Equipment); Westray Development Trust (Westray Community Centre.