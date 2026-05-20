In this week’s The Orcadian
Security measures will be installed and regular checks undertaken at HMS Tern, after allegations of drug-taking at the popular wartime base.
Birsay Heritage Trust, which owns the Second World War site, say they never thought they would have to resort to measures like this.
Also on the front page of The Orcadian this week is news that one of Orkney’s fire stations is officially “dormant.”
This comes after the departure of the last remaining volunteer crew member in Eday.
More inside:
- A mile a day fundraiser for prostate awareness.
- Stoat problem spreads to Rousay.
- Award-winning festival returns for its 43rd edition.
- Is Stromness missing out on cruise liner cash?
- New face at the helm of Orkney Marinas.
- Sanday farm wins architecture award.
- The Orkney Fund invests over £450k.
- New NorthLink lie-flat pods go live.
- Plans discovered for Kirkwall’s Black Building.
- Holm triumph in Shetland parish cup contest.
For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian, available online now and in shops this afternoon.