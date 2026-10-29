Giving back to Orkneys unseen workforce

Crossroads Care Orkney provides a vital service to Orkney’s unpaid carers.

From offering resources, advice and support, to a listening ear when needed, the team at Crossroads strive to ensure that no one is left unsupported when caring.

Sheila Ritch, registered manager at Crossroads, explained: “Unpaid carers are an unseen workforce, continually going the extra mile every day to provide care and support to those who rely on them.

“The care and support provided can be many things from popping in each day to checking someone has had a meal, to personal care, preparing meals, medication support, help to make and attend appointments, mobility assistance, shopping, maintaining social support and all household tasks from cleaning to banking.

“Anyone can find themselves in a caring role. This can develop over time, or it can happen suddenly.”

Crossroads, who are already a delivery partner for Shared Care Scotland, Short Breaks Fund, have introduced a new initiative to Orkney called Respitality.

A warm welcome awaits you from the management team of Crossroads. Back row, from the left: Lyn Bartlett, Steven Woods and Gemma Alexander. Front row, from the left: Sheila Ritch and Claire Laughton.

The aim is to work alongside local businesses and organisations to enhance the wellbeing of all carers by providing meaningful, creative short breaks, free of charge, such as a funded trip or meal out.

Local businesses who have donated to this cause include NorthLink, Wellpark Garden Centre, Pentland Ferries, Orkney Ferries and Williamsons at The Mart so that carers can enjoy a breadth of opportunities to find joy, rest and connections when they need them.

“Whether the break is taken with or without the cared for person, we can help make a break possible by coordinating travel arrangements and easing some of the financial and practical pressures of travelling on and off the Orkney Mainland, taking the stress out of planning so they can focus on enjoying time away,” said Sheila.

Time to Live Microgrant fund, also managed by Shared Care Scotland, delivers flexible grants to carers with the aim of creating a meaningful experience that restores wellbeing, strengthens resilience and supports them to feel recognised and valued. Microgrants have been used to purchase items such as garden equipment, Picky membership, a second-hand e-bike and accommodation for a trip away.

The charity, which was established in 1994, provides a respite service to people of any age or disability, where a support worker takes over the care for anywhere from an hour to four hours, depending on the needs of the cared-for person. This provides carers with the chance to take some time to rest or focus on other responsibilities.

Crossroads also provides a young carer service, for youngsters 18 and under, who provide care and support to a relative who may have an illness or disability.

They can miss out on much of their early years by having this responsibility so this service provides them with monthly activities, breaks from their caring role, an opportunity to experience new things as well as having peer and one-to-one support by the Young Carer Coordinator.

Crossroads’ young carer group spent the day on the Swan in June. From the left: Teagan Herridge, Reay Seatter, Leah Thomson, Layla Stockan, Alice Johnston, Lois Scott, Ruby Page and Alfie Sinclair.

(TOM GROAT / THE ORCADIAN)

One example of this came in June, when Crossroads was able to take young carers to see the sailing ship the Swan, where they spent the day learning how to sail the vessel, work as a team and build confidence.

The charity also arranges trips south or to the isles, so that young carers can unwind and have time to make memories and gain new experiences.

The carers centre offers a range of support to carers, including emotional support. People are always welcome to drop in for a cuppa, and they can talk about anything, carer or not carer related, knowing they have a space where they will be heard.

The carers centre also offers adult carer support plans, helping individuals to balance work, life and caring so that they can achieve their goals alongside their caring role.

Carers are often people who go above and beyond for the people around them, and have a strong sense of duty to do their best for those they care for.

One of the hardest things for many unpaid carers is realising that they are a carer. Family duty, and a sense of “it’s just what you do”, can prevent people asking for support or seeing the extent of what they do.

“Carers are very modest,” said Sheila.

“They don’t recognise themselves as being in a caring role. For months or years before, they adapt to changes and do their best, but sometimes it can reach crisis point. The risk of carers not seeking support can lead to isolation, loneliness, burn out, financial stress, harm to physical and mental health — such as low self-esteem, losing their identity and being unable to attend medical appointments.”

Putting your whole self into looking after others can at times feel overwhelming. Crossroads strives to help share the workload and emotional pressure, so that caring in Orkney never has to be a responsibility held alone.

This is only a small fraction of what the charity offers. It can also refer carers to services where they can get additional support if needed, and assist people without carers needing support.

One of the biggest challenges that Crossroads faces is having enough support workers to meet the current demand, due to their work being such a vital service.

It currently employs 23 dedicated, hard-working, caring and compassionate support workers to look after not only the cared-for person but those supporting them.