Ground investigations begin for Scapa port

May 1, 2025 at 4:30 pm

Ground investigations have begun as part of a £7 million series of works on the site of the proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay.

The port at Deepdale is being explored by Orkney Islands Council, with the new work being undertaken to provide elected members with more information before reaching a final decision on whether or not to go ahead with the project.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is teaming up with Spanish firm ACCIONA, as part of a joint venture on the Scapa Deep Water Quay after being awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA).

The PCSA, which is set to total an estimated £7.2 million, will see a series of activity carried out, including outline design, ground and marine investigation works, and site surveys.

The first phase of the project is being undertaken with the aim of establishing the budget for future works, if these are approved by councillors.

