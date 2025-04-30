featured news

Coastguard called out to diver suffering decompression sickness

April 30, 2025 at 3:44 pm

Coastguard rescue teams have been called out to reports of a diver suffering decompression sickness this afternoon (Wednesday, April 30).

The vessel with the diver made to it shore, where the Scottish Ambulance Service was also on hand to take them for medical care.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “At around 1.39pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received reports of a diver experiencing decompression sickness on board a vessel near Kirkwall in Orkney.

“The vessel reached shore and was met by Kirkwall Coastguard rescue team and Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The casualty was taken by ambulance for onward medical care.”

