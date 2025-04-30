featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 30, 2025 at 3:25 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a couple who sold their beloved “bumblebee” Chevrolet Camaro to buy a plot of land in Orkney say their dream to retire here has become a living nightmare.

Also in the newspaper this week is a special eight-page feature previewing the popular Rugby Sevens tournament, held at the Pickaquoy playing fields this weekend.

The Orkney Blues Festival is taking the top spot in The Peedie Orcadian this month, as we highlight the youngest performers among the standout stars.

More inside:

Great auk ‘stands proud’ in Papay.

Four-year wait for ‘life-changing’ device.

Safety concerns raised over new verge cut approach.

Blues Festival pairing stuns crowds.

Failure to mark Pope Francis’ death flagged.

Knitwear thief sold stolen goods on eBay.

Plans submitted for final airfield revamps.

Census announced amid raven rampage.

Hockey sides up for a challenge this Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...