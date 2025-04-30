featured news

Dog walkers may have witnessed alleged assault

April 30, 2025 at 9:22 am

Police are trying to trace two woman who may be able to help in their investigation of an alleged assault in Kirkwall.

The incident happened on the morning of Friday, April 4, on Pickaquoy Loan.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Officers say he is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court at a later date.

Two women were seen in the area around the time walking a dog. They are described as aged between 30 and 50-years-old and were wearing light coloured puffer style jackets.

Sergeant Dylan MacKenzie said: “We’re keen to trace these women as they may have witnessed something which could assist with our investigation. They’re not in any trouble with police.

“If the women do see this appeal, I’d urge them to please come forward and speak to officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2360 of April 6, 2025.

