‘Hope recycling centre closed until further notice

April 29, 2025 at 9:51 am

The recycling centre in St Margaret’s Hope is closed until further notice.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed that the site needs to be cleared, due to large amounts of waste left there which have not been placed in a skip.

The council advised that the closure during this clearance is to protect public safety, and has reminded the community that this is the consequence of waste and recycling being left beside skips.

In a statement, OIC said: “The Council would remind folk that waste and recycling left beside skips leads to tips being closed until resources (lorries and drivers) can be freed up to deal with it, with closures inconveniencing fellow site users.

“We’d thank the majority of folk who work with us to deal responsibly with waste and keep Orkney beautiful.”

