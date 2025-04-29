news

Wildfire warning issued amid warm dry forecast

April 29, 2025 at 9:23 am

A wildfire warning has been issued for parts of Orkney, as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) advises a “very high” to “extreme” risk in coming days.

The warning comes as Scotland is set to enjoy sunshine for most of this week. The Met Office forecasts fairly dry, warm days for Orkney between Wednesday and Saturday, with some showers on Thursday.

SFRS, in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, is urging the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors across all areas of Scotland during this period.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid using anything involving a naked flame,” said SFRS wildfire lead, Michael Humphreys.

“At this time of year in early Spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires — as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.

“By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring.”

SFRS advises people to always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and has a range of safety advice for wildfire prevention on its website, firescotland.gov.uk.

