ADVERTORIAL – Home Energy Scotland

October 3, 2025 at 10:00 am

Secure power for generations

SSEN Transmission is on its way to delivering one of the biggest investment programmes in the north of Scotland for almost a century

We plan to invest at least £22bn in Scotland’s electricity transmission infrastructure between now and 2031

Our investment in upgrading the grid could bring a £15bn economic boost for the UK, £7bn of which would be in Scotland

This investment will support up to 37,000 jobs across the UK supply chain, 17,500 of which will be in Scotland

Contributing to the delivery of over 1,000 new homes in Scotland

Providing more than £100m of community benefit funding

We’ve carried out one of the biggest consultation processes that Scotland has ever seen, as we plan the delivery of our Pathway to 2030 onshore projects

